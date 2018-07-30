Filed Under:Arts & Ales, Arvada Center Fundraiser, Collin Parson, Colorado Festivals, Local TV, The Arvada Center, The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

ARVADA, Colo (CBS4) – Arts & Ales is a celebration of Colorado art, Colorado breweries, food and music. The festival is family- friendly, and a fundraiser for the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities.

LINK: For Tickets & Information About Arts & Ales

arts ales m gale photography Art & Ales Paired For Festival At Arvada Center

(credit Matt Gale Photography)

“We’ll have a range of breweries that are featured, all local Colorado. And then, we’ll have a range of artists featured, all local Colorado. Of course, you throw in a little food, some entertainment, and you have a great festival,” said Collin Parson, Director of galleries and curator for the Arvada Center.

arts ales 24 Art & Ales Paired For Festival At Arvada Center

(credit Matt Gale Photography)

Several great bands will be playing throughout the day, including “Thunder and Rain,” “The Beloved Invaders,” “Classic Vinyl Band,” and “Bird Dawgs.” There will be art booths, food trucks, and hands-on art activities for kids.

arts ales 11 Art & Ales Paired For Festival At Arvada Center

(credit Matt Gale Photography)

“I think it’s two things Colorado is known for. We have wonderful breweries, and the craftsmen and crafts people behind that, and then we have wonderful artists, and might as well put them together,” Parson explained.

