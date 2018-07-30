ARVADA, Colo (CBS4) – Arts & Ales is a celebration of Colorado art, Colorado breweries, food and music. The festival is family- friendly, and a fundraiser for the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities.

“We’ll have a range of breweries that are featured, all local Colorado. And then, we’ll have a range of artists featured, all local Colorado. Of course, you throw in a little food, some entertainment, and you have a great festival,” said Collin Parson, Director of galleries and curator for the Arvada Center.

Several great bands will be playing throughout the day, including “Thunder and Rain,” “The Beloved Invaders,” “Classic Vinyl Band,” and “Bird Dawgs.” There will be art booths, food trucks, and hands-on art activities for kids.

“I think it’s two things Colorado is known for. We have wonderful breweries, and the craftsmen and crafts people behind that, and then we have wonderful artists, and might as well put them together,” Parson explained.