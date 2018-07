LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Exploding ammunition in a burning garage in Loveland kept firefighters cautiously alert as they fought the fire.

It happened Sunday afternoon at a home on West 13th Street. The Loveland Reporter Herald reports residents inside the home got out by the time crews arrived.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading. The homeowner says he had ammunition and black powder in the garage. So, firefighters fought from a distance.