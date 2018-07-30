COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An Air Force Falcons defensive back is being dubbed a trailblazer after announcing he’s gay.
The Gazette reports sophomore Bradley Kim is the first openly gay football player to play for the military academy.
Jeremiah 29:11🙏🏽 God made me this way for a reason. I did not think this day would ever come, but I’ve finally reached the point where I am comfortable and confident enough with myself to say that I am gay. It’s been a long road to get to this point and I definitely would not be here without the love and support of my amazing family, teammates and coaches here at the academy, and my equally amazing friends. I feel blessed to have such receptive and understanding people in my life. I hope that I can serve as an example to those who are allowing their fear of acceptance to change who they are. I almost gave up my dream of playing division 1 football for fear of not being accepted by everyone, but today I am happy to say that I am a cadet at the Air Force Academy playing the sport I love with amazing people standing behind me and supporting me. If anyone feels like they don’t have a voice or feel like they are alone, just know there are plenty of people out there like you and me, and more that are willing to talk to you about it. God bless all and thank you to everyone who has made me feel comfortable to live my most genuine life.🙏🏽 Twitter/Instagram: @bradleykkim Bkkim04@hotmail.com
“I did not think this day would ever come, but I’ve finally reached the point where I am comfortable and confident enough with myself to say that I am gay,” Kim said on social media.
According to OutSports, Kim received a standing ovation from fellow defensive backs when he made the announcement.