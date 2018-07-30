COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An Air Force Falcons defensive back is being dubbed a trailblazer after announcing he’s gay.

The Gazette reports sophomore Bradley Kim is the first openly gay football player to play for the military academy.

“I did not think this day would ever come, but I’ve finally reached the point where I am comfortable and confident enough with myself to say that I am gay,” Kim said on social media.

According to OutSports, Kim received a standing ovation from fellow defensive backs when he made the announcement.