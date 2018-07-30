  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — Visitors to the Denver Zoo can now see three young Komodo dragons.

Ryu, Bai and Saphira are nine months old and made their public debut over the weekend.

baby komodo pic 2 3 Young Komodo Dragons Make Public Debut At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

They join the zoo’s two adult Komodo dragons, 15-year old Raja and 8-year-old Kristika, in the Komodo wing in Tropical Discovery.

Ryu and Bai are males and Saphira is a female.

baby komodo pic 6 3 Young Komodo Dragons Make Public Debut At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

They currently weigh about 2 pounds and measure 18 inches in length, but will reach up to 9 feet and 100 pounds when fully grown, according to zoo officials.

baby komodo pic 4 3 Young Komodo Dragons Make Public Debut At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Komodo dragons are the largest lizard in the world and can live for more than 50 years.

They live on only five islands in southeastern Indonesia.

Ryu, Bai and Saphira came to Denver Zoo from Fort Worth Zoo back in April as part of the Species Survival Program, a coordinated effort between institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the survival and genetic diversity of select species, and to enhance conservation of those species in the wild.

 

