In search of a new favorite vegan spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable vegan restaurants around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Beet Box

Topping the list is Beet Box. Located at 1030 E. 22nd Ave. in Five Points, the bakery, which offers cakes, pastries, sandwiches, doughnuts and more, is the highest rated budget-friendly vegan restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 372 reviews on Yelp.

Pastries include croissants (plain, chocolate, almond, apple or spinach mushroom), baked doughnuts (vanilla, pumpkin, apple or chocolate) and tarts (tomato pesto or mushroom green onion).

For sandwiches, you’ve got options like the Avocado Melt (avocado, tomato, red onion, cashew cream cheese, arugula and lime on country bread) and the Chickpea of the Sea (chickpea salad with parsley, dill, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, vegan mayo, cucumber and butter lettuce on multigrain bread).

You can also score cakes and cupcakes, including wedding cakes.

Emma V., who reviewed it on May 28, wrote, “If you are looking for a vegan food option, this is the perfect place for you. The food is awesome and you don’t have to worry about the calories, everything is super healthy. The sandwiches are really delicious and the ingredients very fresh.”

2. Pressed Juice Daily

Next up is Civic Center’s Pressed Juice Daily, situated at 1111 N. Broadway, Suite 101A. With 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp, the fresh juice and smoothie bar, which makes everything from raw ingredients, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive vegan option. It has two other Denver outposts.

Its cold pressed juices include the Greens, the Roots, the Citrus and the Baller Melon. The first three have several variants. For instance, you can get the Citrus 1 (orange, red apple, lemon and ginger) or the Citrus 2 (pineapple, cucumber, aloe H2O, lime and mint).

Also available is raw almond milk, supplemental waters and detox/cleanse programs. (See the full menu here.)

Heather H. said, “Best juice around and the only place in Denver I’ll go! The staff is so knowledgeable and customer friendly. The juice is so much more fresh than any bottled juice you can find in a chain store. I highly recommend this place to anyone that is health-conscience and looking for something beneficial to put into their body.”

3. Protein Bar

LoDo’s Protein Bar, located at 1755 16th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable New American and gluten-free spot four stars out of 148 reviews. It has another popular location at 1600 Glenarm Place.

The menu has options like breakfast scrambles, oatmeal bowls, salads, wraps, soups, chilis, bowls and burritos. For vegans, look for dishes like the Superfood Vegan wrap or salad (roasted tofu, hemp seed blend, chickpeas, carrots, spinach, kale, avocado and chia dressing) or the Veggie Chili (zucchini, quinoa, carrots, cauliflower, corn, onion, celery, tomato, soy protein and zesty seasonings). Many other dishes can be made vegan friendly. (See the full menu here.)

Katherine A. wrote, “Best place to get a quick and dependable breakfast or lunch. Good for vegetarians since most things can be made with tofu, and they usually have vegan cheese too. Smoothies are super good too!”

4. Make, Believe Bakery

Over in Capitol Hill, check out Make, Believe Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bakery by heading over to 214 E. 13th Ave.

The 100 percent vegan bakery specializes in allergy-free baking using organic, GMO-free products. Gluten-free products are mixed in a separate room.

The menu consists of baked goods like banana bread, sweet potato cinnamon rolls, almond cookies, Key lime pies, cupcakes, and more. Cakes include the Funfetti (vanilla cake with sprinkles, vanilla bean custard and vanilla frosting) and the German Chocolate (chocolate cake with German chocolate filling, chocolate frosting and chocolate ganache drizzle). (See the full menu here.)

Hilary H. wrote, “This place is amazing for people that are either vegan, gluten free or both! They also have things for people without food allergies. I can finally have cupcakes and enjoy them. They don’t use a lot of coconut oil, which is fantastic because I’m also allergic to that. The staff is very friendly and helpful and they know their products.”

Article provided by Hoodline.