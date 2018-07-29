  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Civic Center Park, Local TV, Thirsty Fest, Water For People

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of beer enthusiasts and 17 different Colorado-based breweries gathered Saturday for Thirsty Fest, an event which helps raise money to bring reliable water sources to those in need around the world.

thirstyfest 10pkg transfer frame 126 Everything Our Community Loves: Thirsty Fest Brings Water Around Globe

(credit: CBS)

The event took place at the McNichol’s Building near Civic Center Park. Food tucks, breweries, music were part of the sell to bring in donations from the community. Donations were given to “Water for People,” a Denver-based organization which helps build reliable water sources to those in nine third-world countries.

thirstyfest 10pkg transfer frame 826 Everything Our Community Loves: Thirsty Fest Brings Water Around Globe

(credit: CBS)

“We build the infrastructure, but also create the utilities,” said Eleanor Allen, Water for People’s CEO.

thirstyfest 10pkg transfer frame 1023 Everything Our Community Loves: Thirsty Fest Brings Water Around Globe

(credit: CBS)

“(‘Thirsty Fest’) is perfect for Colorado because we have this community that loves beer, especially craft-Colorado beer, food trucks, lawn games, and live music,” said Alesandra Reed, Team Leader for the event. “It is everything our community loves.”

thirstyfest 10pkg transfer frame 216 Everything Our Community Loves: Thirsty Fest Brings Water Around Globe

(credit: CBS)

Reed is just one of dozens of volunteers who helped make the event possible.

“Everybody is chipping in. It has been an entire community effort,” Reed said.

thirstyfest 10pkg transfer frame 284 Everything Our Community Loves: Thirsty Fest Brings Water Around Globe

(credit: CBS)

Local breweries donated their time, money, and some of their beer to help make the event possible. Declaration Brewing Company was one of many which took part.

Scientist Michael Baker, of Declaration Brewing, said reliable water is important for not only their business, but for the world’s population.

“Water, in general, is very important to the brewing process,” Baker said.

thirstyfest 10pkg transfer frame 1178 Everything Our Community Loves: Thirsty Fest Brings Water Around Globe

(credit: CBS)

Some said Americans take easily-accessible water for granted, while those in other countries are having to travel to retrieve water with significantly less quality.

“Absolutely, we take (water) for granted. It is very complicated to get water to your home,” Allen said. “That is the same quality of life we want for the people we serve in Latin America, Africa, and India.”

Reed said the one-day event would bring in more than $75,000 for “Water for People,” which will impact many in need.

“So, with $75,000, we can install several community water systems that benefit hundreds of people,” Allen said.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s