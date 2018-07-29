By Dillon Thomas

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of beer enthusiasts and 17 different Colorado-based breweries gathered Saturday for Thirsty Fest, an event which helps raise money to bring reliable water sources to those in need around the world.

The event took place at the McNichol’s Building near Civic Center Park. Food tucks, breweries, music were part of the sell to bring in donations from the community. Donations were given to “Water for People,” a Denver-based organization which helps build reliable water sources to those in nine third-world countries.

“We build the infrastructure, but also create the utilities,” said Eleanor Allen, Water for People’s CEO.

“(‘Thirsty Fest’) is perfect for Colorado because we have this community that loves beer, especially craft-Colorado beer, food trucks, lawn games, and live music,” said Alesandra Reed, Team Leader for the event. “It is everything our community loves.”

Reed is just one of dozens of volunteers who helped make the event possible.

“Everybody is chipping in. It has been an entire community effort,” Reed said.

Local breweries donated their time, money, and some of their beer to help make the event possible. Declaration Brewing Company was one of many which took part.

Scientist Michael Baker, of Declaration Brewing, said reliable water is important for not only their business, but for the world’s population.

“Water, in general, is very important to the brewing process,” Baker said.

Some said Americans take easily-accessible water for granted, while those in other countries are having to travel to retrieve water with significantly less quality.

“Absolutely, we take (water) for granted. It is very complicated to get water to your home,” Allen said. “That is the same quality of life we want for the people we serve in Latin America, Africa, and India.”

Reed said the one-day event would bring in more than $75,000 for “Water for People,” which will impact many in need.

“So, with $75,000, we can install several community water systems that benefit hundreds of people,” Allen said.

