ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A Rocky Mountain National Park ranger found a body believed to be that of a hiker who disappeared nearly one month ago. The ranger found the body northwest of the summit of Mount Meeker.

Brian Perri set out to summit Mount Meeker on June 30. He was last heard from when he snapped a picture of himself on the summit and sent it to a friend.

Search crews were deployed on July 5 and found Perris car in the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead parking lot that day.

In the days following the launch of the search, crews used dogs and drones to look for Perri. They covered 22.5 square miles above tree line and in forested areas.

More rangers responded late Saturday night, and an investigation is underway. The coroners office has not positively identified the body.