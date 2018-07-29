Pre Evacuation Orders Lifted For Home Near Lake Christine Fire

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – Pre-evacuation notices were lifted for the Missouri Heights, Cedar Drive, Toner Creek, Seven Castles and Taylor Road neighborhood near the Lake Christine Fire in Eagle County.

Fire officials say the fire grew slightly to 12,588 acres and is 72 percent contained.

Crews can now start removing some fire equipment near Frying Pan Road, and two helicopters have been released to help other wildfires in the west.

Emergency crews are now watching for flash flooding. Residents are encouraged to register with both Eagle and Pitkin Counties for emergency flash flood alerts.

