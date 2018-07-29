ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they were tracking a vehicle turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting in unincorporated Adams County Saturday night. Earlier reports from authorities stated it began as a chase, but they later corrected the information to say Aurora police tracked the vehicle “by other means.”

Authorities have not yet detailed what prompted the situation in Aurora. It ended in a shooting near 64th Avenue and Clay Street in Adams County.

Investigators say the driver, who has not been identified, drove his vehicle at Aurora police officers and hit several of them. The vehicles were marked patrol units.

That’s when one officer shot at the suspect, hitting him, investigators say. No officers were hurt.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died.