DENVER (CBS4) – The annual Urban Nights fundraising event in Denver is less than a week away. The proceeds from the event will go toward Urban Peak which helps underprivileged youth in the community.

Urban Peak provides an overnight shelter, a daytime drop-in center, street outreach, education and employment programming and supportive housing, according to its website.

The event also includes a Macy Gray concert at the EXDO Center on Walnut and 35th Streets.