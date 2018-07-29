  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — German Marquez continued Colorado’s strong starting pitching, Tom Murphy homered and the Rockies beat the Oakland A’s 3-1 on Sunday to sweep the interleague series.

gettyimages 1007377528 Marquez Pitches 7 2 3 Innings; Rockies Take Sweep Over As

DENVER, CO – JULY 29: German Marquez #48 of the Colorado Rockies pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the second inning of a game during interleague play at Coors Field on July 29, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Marquez (9-8) returned from paternity leave to deliver 7 2/3 solid innings and help the Rockies win for the 11th time in 13 games. He allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight. He left to a standing ovation after fanning Nick Martini.

Marquez was away from the team for the birth of his son, Damian, with his girlfriend, Diluanny. Damian was born earlier this week in Venezuela.

gettyimages 1007402512 Marquez Pitches 7 2 3 Innings; Rockies Take Sweep Over As

DENVER, CO – JULY 29: German Marquez #48 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated by Kyle Freeland #21 after pitching 7 2/3 innings and giving up 2 runs against the Oakland Athletics during interleague play at Coors Field on July 29, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Rockies starters have an ERA of 3.43 since June 19, and the team is 23-9 in that span to move 10 games above .500.

Khris Davis and Matt Chapman homered for the A’s, who lost just their first series in their last 12. Oakland had won six straight games before being swept in Colorado.

The Rockies gave Marquez the early lead when Ryan McMahon, recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game, doubled to lead off the second and scored on Murphy’s second home run of the season.

gettyimages 1007402740 Marquez Pitches 7 2 3 Innings; Rockies Take Sweep Over As

DENVER, CO – JULY 29: Ryan McMahon #24 of the Colorado Rockies hits an RBI double against the Oakland Athletics during interleague play at Coors Field on July 29, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

McMahon’s RBI double off Oakland starter Frankie Montas (5-3) made it 3-0. McMahon finished with two doubles in four at-bats.

Chapman led off the fourth with his 13th home run of the season and Davis hit a solo shot in the seventh, his 28th, to make it 3-2.

Wade Davis got the last three outs to nail down his 30th save in 34 chances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A’s: Placed INF Chad Pinder on the 10-day DL with a left elbow laceration and recalled INF Franklin Barreto from Triple-A Nashville.

Rockies: Manager Bud Black said 2B DJ LeMahieu (left oblique strain) will make the upcoming road trip. LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day DL on July 21. … RHP Chad Bettis (blister) had no setbacks in his rehab start Saturday, Black said.

UP NEXT

A’s: RHP Edwin Jackson (1-2, 3.86) opens a three-game home series against Toronto on Monday.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (6-3, 3.57) will start the opener of a four-game series in St. Louis on Monday.

By MICHAEL KELLY

