By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – All the ingredients remain in place for another daily dose of showers and thunderstorms. Some of which may be severe. Cool air in place over the plains mixing with moisture flowing in from the northwest with a dipping jet stream will be the mechanisms for big storms to get going by afternoon across the state.

kcnc master3 Latest Forecast: Severe Sunday Storms Possible

Monday will be more of the same. Cool temperatures with the chance for strong storms in the afternoon and evening.

There will be a pattern change coming up by Tuesday. With warmer and drier air working its way in. That will mean more sunshine and fewer and smaller storms.

 

5day Latest Forecast: Severe Sunday Storms Possible

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Severe Sunday Storms Possible

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

