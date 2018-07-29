By Joel Hillan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Thirteen years ago, inspired by her “Grandma Dee Dee,” Jackie Vanderbeck created the nonprofit Sing for Your Seniors.

In the seniors unit at the University of Colorado Hospital, Vanderbeck sang to patients alongside two Les Miserables ensemble cast members.

“Sometimes music is the one way to express a whole lot of emotions and brings back memories that sometimes you’ve long forgotten, so I think it’s great,” said Jackie Ayers. She is in the hospital recovering from surgery. She is also a big fan of the Broadway musical.

“Les Miserables is so wonderful because it’s about love and redemption and what more can you want in life is really those two things.”

“What we all have in common I think is a love of music. I don’t know anyone who goes, ‘Oh, I don’t love music,'” said ensemble cast member Maggie Elizabeth May.

She says opportunities like this are a beautiful way to find new friends.

“To connect with a person and a stranger. By the end of it you don’t feel like strangers anymore.”

“The thing that I remember most about my youth is the songs that I remember singing when I was kid,” said Ayers.

Songs like Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

“I just think it’s a beautiful song about hope and seeing the rainbow and seeing over, and so we just thought that was a good choice for today,” said May.

