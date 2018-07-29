DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Health officials announced Sunday afternoon they have a patient in isolation who they were concerned was exposed to Ebola. They say the man recently traveled to the Congo and returned to the United States a couple of days ago.

Late Sunday night, officials say the tests for Ebola came back negative.

He became very sick Sunday morning, according to health officials. Then he was brought to the hospital from his home.

They say the patient was in fair condition. Officials say the region where the patient visited hasn’t had an Ebola case for more than 45 days.

“The symptoms can mimic a lot of common illnesses… anything from the flu to appendicitis,” said Connie Price, an infectious diseases physician and Chief Medical Officer of Denver Health.

Emergency crews were seen in hazmat-like suits entering the building Sunday afternoon. The hospital is operating as normal, and officials say there is no threat to the public, including patients and staff.

“From an initial review of the situation and the symptoms presented by the patient, it is unlikely that this will be confirmed as an Ebola case,” said Price.

Denver Health is working with several agencies including the state health department. Denver Health is one of 10 regional facilities designated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to care for patients with Ebola.

