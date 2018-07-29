DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Health officials announced Sunday afternoon they have a patient in isolation who could possibly have Ebola.

They say the patient is in fair condition, and Ebola is being considered as a potential, but unlikely diagnosis.

Emergency crews were seen in hazmat-like suits entering the building Sunday afternoon. The hospital is operating as normal, and officials say there is no threat to the public, including patients and staff.

“From an initial review of the situation and the symptoms presented by the patient, it is unlikely that this will be confirmed as an Ebola case,” said Connie Price, an infectious diseases physician and Chief Medical Officer of Denver Health.

Denver Health is working with several agencies including the state health department. Denver Health is one of 10 regional facilities designated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to care for patients with Ebola.

