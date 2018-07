CENTRAL CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Central City Opera is a summer music festival in Central City, and it’s rounding out its 2018 season with “Encore: A Musical Revue.”

Curt Olds visited CBS4 on Saturday to talk about the final shows on Aug. 8-11.

Central City Opera was founded in 1932 and is considered the fifth-oldest professional opera company in the country, according to its website.