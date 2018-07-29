  • CBS4On Air

By Romi Bean

DENVER (CBS4) – Vance Joseph said Corey Brown was held out of practice today after an accident in the weight room this morning.

Case Keenum (credit: CBS)

Case Keenum and veteran receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas showed great chemistry on Sunday, connecting on several plays. Joseph said he did not expect the chemistry to be so good this early, crediting Keenum’s leadership.

Emmanuel Sanders (credit: CBS)

The Broncos will be in shells on Monday. The first practice in full pads is Tuesday.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

