DENVER (CBS4) – Vance Joseph said Corey Brown was held out of practice today after an accident in the weight room this morning.

Case Keenum and veteran receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas showed great chemistry on Sunday, connecting on several plays. Joseph said he did not expect the chemistry to be so good this early, crediting Keenum’s leadership.

The Broncos will be in shells on Monday. The first practice in full pads is Tuesday.

