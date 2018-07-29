  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Day two of Broncos training camp is underway at team headquarters at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood.

misty day 2 CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Day 2 Of Camp With One Absence

A foggy start to day 2 of Broncos Training Camp. (credit: CBS)

WR Corey Brown was not at practice. No word on why he was absent.

For a second straight day WR Kenny Bell and rookie LB Josey Jewell do not have their helmets and will not practice.

The Broncos are again in shorts and helmets with no shoulder pads. They’ll put on pads later in the week.

When the Broncos went to team period, their offensive line remained the same from left to right with Bolles, Leary, Paradis, McGovern and Veldheer taking the first team reps.

