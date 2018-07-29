  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:80th Avenue, Commerce City, Commerce City Police, Local TV, Monaco Street
(credit: CBS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police investigators say a crash claimed the life of an 11-month-old girl Saturday night.

Police responded to the crash near 80th Avenue and Monaco Street at around 9:30 p.m. They say the child’s mother was driving, heading west, and hit a parked vehicle.

Both the woman and the child were taken to the hospital. The child later died, and investigators say the mother is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. No one else was hurt.

Further details about the victims have not been released.

Comments

