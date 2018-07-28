  • CBS4On Air

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews in Clear Creek County demonstrated a new tool they have to save pets caught in fires.

pet oxygen mask 3 Emergency Crews Unveil Pet Oxygen Masks With Help Of Beloved Snow Dog

(credit: Dustin Schaefer)

Pet oxygen masks were donated by Invisible Fence Brand as part of their “Project Breathe Program.” They are designed to save pets from smoke inhalation.

pet oxygen mask 4 Emergency Crews Unveil Pet Oxygen Masks With Help Of Beloved Snow Dog

(credit: Dustin Schaefer)

Loveland Ski Area’s dog mascot “Parker” tested them out on Thursday.

“We have the equipment to respond to humans (from accidents, 9-1-1 calls, etc.), but we didn’t have the ability to help someone’s pet if it really needed it,” said Ed Smith, Clear Creek EMS Captain.

The kits come with a small/medium/large oxygen plastic masks.

