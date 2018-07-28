CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews in Clear Creek County demonstrated a new tool they have to save pets caught in fires.

Pet oxygen masks were donated by Invisible Fence Brand as part of their “Project Breathe Program.” They are designed to save pets from smoke inhalation.

Loveland Ski Area’s dog mascot “Parker” tested them out on Thursday.

“We have the equipment to respond to humans (from accidents, 9-1-1 calls, etc.), but we didn’t have the ability to help someone’s pet if it really needed it,” said Ed Smith, Clear Creek EMS Captain.

The kits come with a small/medium/large oxygen plastic masks.