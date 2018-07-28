BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – If there was ever any doubt how valued Colorado firefighters are… look no further than video of Neil Diamond performing for first responders battling the Lake Christine Fire near Basalt.

Diamond walked on the stage at the incident command post and first told the men and women in the crowd, “You have to save my house.”

Diamond and his wife stopped by to meet and thank firefighters who’ve been stationed at the fire for weeks. The Lake Christine Fire started on July 3.

“I’ve been here for 20 years, and you made everybody happy. The heaviness on our hearts is gone. We know the Calvary is here, and we say thank you to each of you for making this trip and local guys as well,” the Hall of Fame singer said.

After a few moments of gratitude, Diamond started strumming his guitar and sang Sweet Caroline, which to no surprise, the crowd started singing along with Diamond.