By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Northwest flow continues to introduce moisture into Colorado to fuel more showers and thunderstorms across the central Rockies and plains.

Much like Friday, many of Saturday’s storms may reach severe levels during the afternoon and evening. With large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain being the main threat in and near the Denver metro area. Further east from Greeley down to Bennett and Limon out over to the Kansas line there is a chance for isolated tornadoes.

kcnc master1 Latest Forecast: Saturday Storms May Be Severe

Sunday will be cooler with yet another round of late day showers and storms. Some of those could also be severe to finish out the weekend.

Drier weather is expected to work into the mix by Tuesday.

5day Latest Forecast: Saturday Storms May Be Severe

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Saturday Storms May Be Severe

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

