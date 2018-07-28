Itching to explore the newest businesses to open around the Green Valley Ranch area? From a barbecue restaurant to a sports-themed hair salon, read on for a list of the newest businesses to make their debut in this Denver neighborhood.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

4906 N. Tower Road, Suite 150

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a national chain offering Southern and traditional American fare.

Grab a half pound or pound of pork, chicken or brisket to take home with you or sit down and have a plate. Entrees include the one, two or three-meat plate with choice of sides and a roll. Sides include mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and more. Sandwiches and tacos are also on offer.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is finding its way, but it’s still early days for the new spot.

Yelper Jenn U., who reviewed Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on July 7, wrote, “I visited on opening day. There was a line to the door but it moved quickly. Great food. I like that you can get two or three meats with a plate. … Will definitely be back!”

And Shaughn L. wrote, “I’m so glad there’s a Dickeys in GVR! The restaurant was really busy, but they had enough people working so the line moved quickly. I ordered a sandwich plate which came with a delicious bun and really good smoked meat. I think my favorite part was the free ice cream!

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Coriander Flavors Of India

4968 N. Tower Road

Coriander Flavors of India specializes in traditional Indian fare like tandoori dishes and curries, cooked with your choice of vegetables, fish, chicken, lamb or shrimp.

On the menu, look for options that include marinated coconut chicken wings baked in a clay oven; jumbo shrimp with korma sauce; and fried cauliflower coated with spicy batter.

Yelp users are generally positive about Coriander Flavors of India, which currently holds four stars out of 25 reviews on the site.

Yelper Melissa T., who reviewed Coriander Flavors of India on May 5, wrote, “This place is good. Real good. I’m not well versed in the world of Indian cuisine, but I know when something is wonderfully delicious. I have superb tastebuds.”

And Andre M. wrote, “I absolutely love this place. Wonderful decor, super nice management and staff. The food is phenomenal. I went for the chicken tikka masala and a lamb korma. Both were excellent. The rice is cooked perfectly and so aromatic.”

Coriander Flavors of India is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Sports Clips

4906 Tower Road, Suite 110

Like its name indicates, Sports Clips is a national men’s hair salon chain with a sports theme.

Customers can opt for the MVP Experience, which includes haircut, shampoo, hot towel and neck and shoulder massage; the Triple Play, which includes haircut, shape and hot towel; or the Extra Innings, which includes everything in the MVP Experience plus a neck trim and beard detailing.

During the session, customers can also watch their favorite sports with televisions at each station.

Sports Clips’s current rating of 3.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it’s still early days.

Yelper Yvonne H., who reviewed Sports Clips on May 5, wrote, “There was a bit of a wait, but it wasn’t too long. Overall, it was done quickly and he sure is happy since it looks the way he wants now. The lady sure did a great job. Thanks for making him happy.”

And Starr L. noted, “Both Gabby and Maria treated my brother and father really well, they honored our coupons with no hesitation, and even gave us more referral cards to hand to our friends and family. The service that they both provided (according to my elderly father) was great.”

Sports Clips is open from 9 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.

