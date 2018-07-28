ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two men have been charged in connection to a heroin bust in Adams County. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a pick up truck on June 10 near 77th Avenue and Highway 85 for a traffic violation.

That’s when investigators say they found 4.66 pounds of heroin in the truck.

Jose Antonio Galan and Carlos Ivan Lomeli-Hernandez, both 31, now each face one count of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance.

Galan is held on a $50,000 bond and is expected in court on Aug. 8. An arrest warrant is issued for Lomeli-Hernandez, who failed to appear in court.