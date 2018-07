DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find two male suspects involved in a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Investigators responded to the area near Monaco Parkway and Girard Avenue around 3:30 a.m. where they say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot.

The victim later died.

They believe the shooting started as a robbery involving to two suspects. Descriptions for those suspects have not been released.

Anyone with more information can call 720-913-7867.