Colombian drug-sniffing dog "Sombra" is seen at El Dorado International airport Friday in Bogota.. (credit: Raul ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images)

(CBS) — A Colombian drug gang has out a $70,000 bounty on a police dog. Sombra or “Shadow” has sniffed out almost 10 tons of drugs in more than 300 operations. The K9’s work has lead to 245 arrests.

Intelligence sources say drug sniffing dog’s record success has lead the Colombian cartel to put a 200m-peso ($70,000) price on its head, BBC News reports.

Colombian drug-sniffing dog “Sombra” works at El Dorado International airport in Bogota on Friday. Sombra was threatened with death by the Gulf Clan, the largest drug gang in the country. (credit: Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images)

The Urabeños gang responsible for the hit request is considered Colombia’s most powerful criminal organization. Police have moved Sombra to ensure her safety.

The six-year-old German shepherd is now stationed at the Bogotá Airport, which is much safer than the gang’s heartland, where she used to work with counter-narcotics forces.

(credit: Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images)

Police say she is accompanied by her usual handler as well as extra officers to improve her safety during her deployments.

“Sombra” poses for a picture with youngsters at El Dorado International airport in Bogota. (credit: Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images)

