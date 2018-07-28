By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – There are plenty of position battles to keep an eye on as training camp progresses at the UCHealth Training Center. One of the most intriguing is the battle at running back. Rookie Royce Freeman will look to give Devontae Booker a run for his money as the starter there.

Shane Ray was in attendance for practice after deciding not to undergo an additional wrist surgery this offseason. Ray will compete with Bradley Chubb for the starting outside linebacker spot opposite of Von Miller.

We’ll also be keeping a close eye on the offensive line as the Broncos try to find five solidified starters in front of quarterback Case Keenum.

First #Broncos O-line for team drills is Bolles, Leary, Paradis, McGovern and Veldheer from left to right. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) July 28, 2018

Rookie linebacker Josey Jewell and wide receiver Kenny Bell were not practicing during the morning session. Both guys were working off to the side.

