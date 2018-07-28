By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Day one of Broncos training camp is in the books. The Broncos appear to have come out of the first practice injury free. Safety Will Parks appeared to be shaken up during a team period, but did not leave practice and was back out on the field later in the morning.

Vance Joseph said rookie linebacker Josey Jewell has a “slight hamstring pull” which happened during rooking training camp practices earlier this week. Joseph said the injury was “minor”, but the team was “being cautious” because it’s early in camp. Wide receiver Kenny Bell also missed practice with a hamstring injury.

The Broncos were greeted by plenty of fanfare as they took the field. The berm was filled with orange-clad Broncos faithful.

A total of 3,417 fans attended Day 1 of Broncos training camp at UCHealth Training Center. QB @casekeenum7: “When I showed up this morning and I see fans lined up before I get here, I'm like, 'OK, it’s on now. This is the real deal, this is the Denver Broncos.’” pic.twitter.com/XLjGpbzuQE — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) July 28, 2018

“You guys saw those fans,” said quarterback Case Keenum after practice. “They’re crazy. It was nice to get the reception that we got. Really appreciate all those guys coming out.”

They were also greeted by former quarterback Peyton Manning who made an appearance toward the end of camp and was seen talking with players after practice.

Peyton Manning at practice today 🐐 @DemaryiusT playing with Marshall and Mosley, and it’s stinkin cute — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) July 28, 2018

“I love Peyton. Peyton is my guy,” said linebacker Brandon Marshall.

“I haven’t gotten a chance to say hi to the Sherriff,” said rookie Courtland Sutton. “I saw him over there enjoying his greatness. The first time I met him was during OTA’s. He walked up to me and said, ‘I’m Peyton Manning’ and I said, ‘yeah, I know.'”

“I was kind of star struck,” said rookie linebacker Bradley Chubb.

The Broncos will have a walkthrough practice this afternoon before returning to the field on Sunday morning for their second day of training camp.

