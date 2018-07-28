Looking for the best new beer bars in Denver? One of these new spots might be just what you’re seeking. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in search of a new brewery near you.

Novel Strand Brewing Company

305 W. First Ave., Baker

First up is Novel Strand Brewing Company, which offers menu items like Gleekin’ On A Streak, a sour ale dry-hopped with Comet, Equanot and Hallertau Blane hops. Check out the Udderworldly for a stout brewed with flaked oats and lactose, or the NitWit for a delicately tart Biere Blanche brewed with malted and flaked wheat, flaked oats and barley.

The spot also offers various bites, including a box of 18-month old Parma prosciutto, served with fennel, garlic and wine-cured soppressata, aged cheddar, sheep’s milk cheese, jam, mustard and rye crackers.

Novel Strand Brewing Company currently holds has one review from Alex B.

He wrote, “I love having this place in the neighborhood! The beer is tasty, the owners are super friendly and it’s cozy and local. They’re also great neighbors, reminding their customers not to use the garbage cans for houses nearby.”

Novel Strand Brewing Company is open from 3 p.m.–10 p.m. on Thursday, 3 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, noon–11 p.m. on Saturday and noon–8 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed from Monday-Wednesday.)

Odell Brewing Company

2945 Larimer St., Five Points

Odell Brewing Company offers original classics like Sunny Rain, a golden tart drink; Colorado Lager, a craft beer; and the 90 Shilling, Odell’s flagship ale. This outpost of the Fort Collins-based brewery offers exclusives including the Milkshake IPA, Pineapple Berliner Weiss, Guava Gose and more.

Yelp users are excited about the location, which currently holds five stars out of 11 reviews on the site.

Yelper Claire B. wrote, “So glad Odell has come to downtown Denver! Great brews and a very cool spot with an outdoor patio and rooftop. I got the Pineapple Weisse and my boyfriend got the Double IPA — both were delicious!”

Amanda J. noted, “Great selection of beers, big fan of the sabro and the hop wok. The brewery is pretty big but fills up quick on a Friday afternoon.”

Odell Brewing company is open from noon–10 p.m. from Monday-Wednesday and Sunday and noon–midnight from Thursday-Saturday.

Long Table Brewhouse

2895 Fairfax St., North Park Hill

Last but not least is Long Table Brewhouse, housed in a building dating back to the 1920s, and restored to a 7-barrel brewhouse, on display in the taproom, and a 7-barrel fermentation tank, housed in the basement.

Visitors can expect a 50-person taproom, a 75-person patio that allows dogs and a 40-person private space available for reservation. Crowler fills are available, happy leaf kombucha can be found on tap and food trucks are scheduled daily.

Long Table Brewhouse’s current rating of four stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp indicates a positive reception.

Yelper Joshua D., who was one of the first users to visit Long Table Brewhouse on June 4, wrote, “They don’t have a lot going on yet but the beers are above average and easy to drink — something for everyone.”

Maria B. noted, “Great beer, awesome people running the show and a variety of food trucks during the week! Boom! Awesome!”

Long Table Brewhouse is open from 3 p.m.–8 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday, noon–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon–6 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Article provided by Hoodline.