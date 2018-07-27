  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flux Interpolater, Local TV, South Broadway, UMS, Underground Music Showcase, William Mathewson Devices, WMD

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4)– South Broadway in Denver is set to be a music-lover’s paradise this weekend with the Underground Music Showcase (UMS) officially underway.

Hundreds of musicians and other entertainers will take to the stage in more than 20 venues. One of the groups is quite literally putting the music in the public’s hands.

ums interactive art 10pkg frame 734 Musicians Create Hands On Experience At Denver Music Festival

(credit: CBS)

“We make modular synthesizers and guitar pedals,” Alex Anderson, Sales & Marketing Manager of William Mathewson Devices (WMD), said.

ums interactive art 10pkg frame 314 Musicians Create Hands On Experience At Denver Music Festival

(credit: CBS)

WMD in Denver manufactures musical hardware and electrical instruments for artists all around the world. Yet their latest creation is unlike anything they’ve made before.

ums interactive art 10pkg frame 854 Musicians Create Hands On Experience At Denver Music Festival

(credit: CBS)

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Anderson said.ums interactive art 10pkg frame 1604 Musicians Create Hands On Experience At Denver Music Festival

Anderson along with Jackson Harkness built what they call “The Flux Interpolater.” It’s an interactive art display shaped like a pyramid, connected to a synthesizer, and designed to give UMS visitors a real hands-on experience.

ums interactive art 10pkg frame 1034 Musicians Create Hands On Experience At Denver Music Festival

(credit: CBS)

“You’ve got all your fingers and your palm and two wires on each side,” Jackson explained, showing a set of circuit handprints he helped design for the project. “If you touch it then you connect the wires and create the sound.”ums interactive art 10pkg frame 1937 Musicians Create Hands On Experience At Denver Music Festival

Every handprint on the pyramid controls a different sound. The harder it is pressed, the louder the sound gets.ums interactive art 10pkg frame 1244 Musicians Create Hands On Experience At Denver Music Festival

“What’s really exciting is with the speaker inside the pyramid, it actually vibrates when it gets going really loud,” Anderson said. “So it won’t just be auditory, it’ll be physical, too. You’ll feel a connection with the piece.”ums interactive art 10pkg frame 2237 Musicians Create Hands On Experience At Denver Music Festival

Whether or not someone is a musician, Anderson said the unique instrument can bring the community together to learn and create their own harmonies.

ums interactive art 10pkg frame 1364 Musicians Create Hands On Experience At Denver Music Festival

“Showing people about music creation, music production and also the technology side is something that really excites us,” he said. “We’re really excited to see people smile.”

LINK: Underground Music Showcase

William Mathewson Devices

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s