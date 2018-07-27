  • CBS4On Air

Thomas Busch (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The man accused of stealing a tractor and leading police on a chase through lower downtown on a busy Friday night has been charged with 23 offenses — including animal cruelty for allegedly biting and choking a police K-9. Thomas Busch, 37, is now facing charges that include aggravated motor vehicle theft, careless driving, vehicular assault, vehicular eluding, resisting arrest and cruelty to a certified police working dog.

thomas busch denver tractor chase from denverpd Suspect In Tractor Chase Accused Of Biting, Choking Police K 9

Thomas Busch (credit: CBS)

Read Also: Thomas Busch Alleged Crime Events Timeline

In court on Tuesday, Busch told the judge he wants to represent himself.

3p city pool feed tuesday kmgh hd frame 106476 Suspect In Tractor Chase Accused Of Biting, Choking Police K 9

Thomas Busch in court on July 24. (credit: CBS)

Busch’s mother told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger on Monday her son is a paranoid schizophrenic, and he uses meth and cocaine and was considering suicide by cop.

lodo tractor chase 5pkg transfer frame 1426 Suspect In Tractor Chase Accused Of Biting, Choking Police K 9

CBS4’s Rick Sallniger interviews the mother of the man accused of stealing a Denver Water tractor. (credit: CBS)

Several people caught the action on video when the John Deere tractor jumped curbs, eluding more than a dozen police cars chasing it.

tractor chase 2 Suspect In Tractor Chase Accused Of Biting, Choking Police K 9

It wasn’t until an officer rammed the tractor with their patrol car before it reached 16th Street Mall.

tractor chase 10pkg transfer frame 1447 Suspect In Tractor Chase Accused Of Biting, Choking Police K 9

(credit: CBS)

Two officers were hurt in the chase, but were released from the hospital.

