DENVER (CBS4) – The man accused of stealing a tractor and leading police on a chase through lower downtown on a busy Friday night has been charged with 23 offenses — including animal cruelty for allegedly biting and choking a police K-9. Thomas Busch, 37, is now facing charges that include aggravated motor vehicle theft, careless driving, vehicular assault, vehicular eluding, resisting arrest and cruelty to a certified police working dog.

Read Also: Thomas Busch Alleged Crime Events Timeline

In court on Tuesday, Busch told the judge he wants to represent himself.

Busch’s mother told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger on Monday her son is a paranoid schizophrenic, and he uses meth and cocaine and was considering suicide by cop.

Several people caught the action on video when the John Deere tractor jumped curbs, eluding more than a dozen police cars chasing it.

It wasn’t until an officer rammed the tractor with their patrol car before it reached 16th Street Mall.

Two officers were hurt in the chase, but were released from the hospital.