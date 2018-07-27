By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS) — Love music and art? You’ve got lots of solid entertainment options this weekend.

Evergreen Jazz Festival

A three-day celebration of jazz takes over the Evergreen this weekend.

Five intimate venues, and a beautiful mountain setting, provide the backdrop for 80 hours of ragtime, blues, boogie, and swing.

Jazz lovers can get an up close and personal concert experience at the free, all-ages event.

https://www.evergreenjazz.org/

Annual Chicano Music Festival and Auction

The 22nd annual event returns to the Santa Fe Art District.

Friday through Sunday, enjoy traditional music, dancing, and authentic food while celebrating Chicano culture.

Tickets for live shows range between $3 and $20.

http://suteatro.org/annual-chicano-music-festival-auction/

The Cheesman Park Art Festival

Whether you’re a first time buyer, or an avid art collector, there’s something for everyone!

Artists will showcase pottery, paintings, jewelry, and sculptures at all price points.

Listen to live music and enjoy local food while you browse.

The colorful outdoor event is free to attend.

https://www.dasheventsdenver.com/cheesman-park-art-fest

