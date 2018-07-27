  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Planned Parenthood, Planned Parenthood Attack, Robert Dear
Robert Lewis Dear in court on Dec. 9, 2015 (credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The man who admitted to a mass shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic has again been deemed incompetent to stand trial. Three people were killed and nine others were injured at the Colorado Spring clinic on Nov. 27, 2015.

Our partners at KKTV reported the ruling Friday morning.

Robert Dear, 57, has acknowledged opening fire at the clinic, telling investigators he was upset with Planned Parenthood for “the selling baby parts.” In courtroom outbursts, Dear declared himself a “warrior for the babies” and said he was guilty.

Dear is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder.

Robert Lewis Dear in court on Dec. 9, 2015 (credit: CBS)

Two psychologists previously testified he has a delusion disorder.

Dear will remain in a state hospital until it is determined he’s able to assist in his defense.

He will be reviewed again in three months.

