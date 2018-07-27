By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) — Preschool-aged kids are hitting the gym in their own unique way lead by a man who knows the importance of teaching healthy lifestyle skills from an early age.

Scott Liebler created the Move To Improve program and has been teaching it to preschool kids for years.

“Kind of what I’ve done in life. I used to be a radio announcer, a gymnast, an avid skier. I love watching children develop skills,” Liebler told CBS4 as he instructed Tuesday.

His program is quirky and loud! But it works.

“It’s very special and makes me happy,” said Kimberly Theller, Executive Director of Summit County Pre-K.

“It is neat to see the kids doing all those movements, they don’t realize they’re exercising he’s also integrating language development,” she added.

On Tuesday’s they gather in the art room to learn and play — building strength and self-worth. And non profits like the Summit Foundation foot the bill to make it all happen.

Children in Dillon Valley, Silverthorne, and Frisco Upper Blue Elementary are all in the program.

“The majority of their fundamental motor skills going to develop between the ages of two and 10,” Liebler added.

