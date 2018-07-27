ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — A mother and her adult son died after a house fire in Arvada early Friday morning.

Neighbors who lives behind the house called 911 at about 3 a.m. They were sleeping with their window open and started to smell smoke.

Arvada firefighters began searching the surrounding area and found smoke coming out of the home near Lee Street and West 64th Avenue.

When they got inside, they found the mother and son unconscious.

The mother was taken to the hospital where she passed away.

Paramedics on scene performed CPR for 30 minutes on her son but couldn’t save him.

The only damage that’s visible from the outside is charring on the bottom of the house front near the door. However, investigators say there is extensive smoke damage throughout the entire house.

They are still trying to determine how and where this fire started.