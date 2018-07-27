  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Thunderstorms are once again expected in Colorado on Friday. Most of the storms, especially the strongest storms, should stay east of Denver and the Front Range. Meanwhile temperatures will be warmer with highs back in the upper 80s or just below normal for the end of July.

Areas on the far Eastern Plains of Colorado are under an “enhanced” threat of severe weather on Friday. Numerous severe thunderstorms are possible from Sterling and Julesburg south through Akron, Wray, and Burlington. Hail up to the size of baseballs, wind over 60 mph, and even an isolated tornado or two is possible. Farther west to toward the I-25 corridor the chance for severe weather is much smaller (but not zero).

Then additional chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening this weekend. Temperatures will drop into the lower 80s on Saturday and may stay in the 70s on Sunday.

Overall next week looks drier and eventually much warmer with 90s returning by Wednesday or Thursday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

