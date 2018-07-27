  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Krispy Kreme
MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(CNN) — This is one deal you do not want to miss.

To celebrate it’s 81st birthday on Friday, Krispy Kreme is offering one sweet discount: if you buy a dozen doughnuts at regular price, you can get another dozen doughnuts for $1.

The deal applies only to Original Glazed Doughnuts though, so don’t get fancy with the second batch.

The doughnut shop will also roll out a Glazed Confetti Doughnut to celebrate more than eight decades of sugary bliss. The company describes the new offering as “a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.”

But don’t wait to try the new concoction — this sweet treat is available for one week only, Friday, July 27 to Thursday, Aug. 2.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s