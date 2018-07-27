  • CBS4On Air

By Stan Bush

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Even the best anglers may not recognize the greenback cutthroat trout, a species native to Colorado that is teetering on a cliff of survival. State wildlife officials are trying to save it. So is a shop whose success relies on catching fish.

trout shop funding 10pkg frame 273 Fishing Shop Donates Proceeds To Help Save Greenback Cutthroat Trout

“We’ve got more and more people in the country and our wild places are becoming less and less and we have to do something to protect those,” says Erik Myhre, owner of Basin & Bend, a fishing goods retailer in Evergreen.

trout shop funding 10pkg frame 453 Fishing Shop Donates Proceeds To Help Save Greenback Cutthroat Trout

Myhre is giving 11 percent of all of his revenue to conservation efforts. Right now, he’s focused on preserving greenback cutthroats in Rock Creek, a drainage in Park County that serves as one of the last homes for the threatened species.

trout shop funding 10pkg frame 573 Fishing Shop Donates Proceeds To Help Save Greenback Cutthroat Trout

Conservationists are trying to fund a repopulation of the greenback cutthroats and a way to keep invasive species out of their traditional breeding grounds.

trout shop funding 10pkg frame 393 Fishing Shop Donates Proceeds To Help Save Greenback Cutthroat Trout

Myhre say he left a job at one of the biggest outdoor manufacturers in the world in part because they were not doing enough to protect the great outdoors they were profiting from. He says the 11 percent donation is now a permanent aspect of his own shop.

trout shop funding 10pkg frame 633 Fishing Shop Donates Proceeds To Help Save Greenback Cutthroat Trout

“After a decade of this we’re going to see a map of the whole nation with places we have impacted,” says Myhre.

greenback cutthroat trout Fishing Shop Donates Proceeds To Help Save Greenback Cutthroat Trout

Greenback cutthroat trout (credit: nas.er.usgs.gov)

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

