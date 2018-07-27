GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A trial date has been set for a woman accused of hiring her nephew to kill her husband in their Greeley home last August.

On Thursday, 48-year-old Kelly Baker plead not guilty to charges of murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, solicitation to commit murder in the first degree and a crime of violence.

Baker’s nephew, 38-year-old Kelly Raisley, confessed to shooting and killing his uncle, Randy Baker, in Baker’s home on Aug. 16, 2017.

Raisley pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree back in May and was immediately sentenced to life in prison.

However, authorities believe Randy’s wife, Kelly Baker, and his sister, Carol Baker, helped construct the plot to kill Randy.

They believe Raisley was paid between $10,000 and $13,0000 and was given his uncle’s motorcycle for the murder.

A two week jury trial has been scheduled to begin on Jan. 7, 2019 for Kelly Baker.

Carol Baker is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21 at 9 a.m.