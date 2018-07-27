THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The wait for the Denver Premium Outlets to open is only two months away.

The new shopping mall is located in Thornton and will include Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Coach stores.

“It’s a racetrack design which means that you can shop around in a full circle. The storefronts will be facing the customer. This shopping center will be 330,000 square feet which is a very big phase one for us,” said CEO of Simon Premium Outlets Stephen Yalof.

The outlets are located off Interstate 25 on 136th Avenue. Full and part-time position are still available. A job fair is planned for August.