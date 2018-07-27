TORNADO WARNINGTornado Warning For Adams, Arapahoe Counties until 5:13 p.m.
Brittany Lyons (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman arrested in the shooting death of a man outside a donut shop in Denver on Monday has been formally charged.

Brittany Lyons was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of child abuse.

The charges allege that Lyons, 26, shot and killed Joshua Callison, 27, in a donut shop parking lot at W. 6th Avenue and N. Kalamath Street early Monday.

Their 4-year-old child was present at the time of the shooting.

Lyons was arrested at the scene.

