Leslie 'Les' Moonves, president and chief executive officer of CBS Corporation. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY (CBS4)– The Board of Directors of CBS Corporation says it has started an investigation into claims of sexual misconduct by CEO Leslie Moonves. The allegations are in a published article in the New Yorker magazine.

In a statement the CBS board says “all allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously. The Independent Directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the Company’s clear policies in that regard. Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action.”

The board continued to say that CBS management still has its full support.

