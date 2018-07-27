  • CBS4On Air

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University’s historic cannon is ready be fired again.

It was test fired for the first time on Friday since it was refurbished.

co csu cannon 6natsvo frame 0 Historic Cannon Restored, Ready To Be Fired For CSU Touchdowns

(credit: CBS)

CSU fires the cannon at home games every time the Rams score a touchdown. The tradition dates back nearly 100 years to 1920.

After all those times of firing, the cannon needed some TLC.

co csu cannon 6natsvo frame 270 Historic Cannon Restored, Ready To Be Fired For CSU Touchdowns

(credit: CBS)

Mile High Powder Coating in Englewood spend six weeks refurbishing the big gun. Some CSU alums work at the company.

“A lot of pride was put into this restoration from the business because of that tie back to the university, so it was kinda special in that sense also,” said Professor of Military Science Lt. Col. Troy Thomas.

co csu cannon 6natsvo frame 600 Historic Cannon Restored, Ready To Be Fired For CSU Touchdowns

(credit: CBS)

During the test firing, the cannon wouldn’t fire at first. That’s when the student who fires the cannon at the games was called up on Facetime to walk the team through the process.

The cannon will be stored in Fort Collins where it will be ready to use for the Rams home opener next month.

co csu cannon 6natsvo frame 780 Historic Cannon Restored, Ready To Be Fired For CSU Touchdowns

(credit: CBS)

