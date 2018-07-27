AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Six years after a gunman opened fire in a crowded Aurora theater, a memorial stands to ensure that no one ever forgets the victims.

Twelve people died on July 20, 2012, when a gunman opened fire during the midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises.” A total of 70 others were injured and countless lives were changed.

On Friday, the community gathered to reflect and pay tribute to the shooting victims at the new memorial near the Aurora Municipal Building.

The monument is titled “Ascentiate” by sculptor Douwe Blumberg and was inspired by the “1,000 Cranes for Aurora” that was sent to the city from a community in Missouri.

Ascentiate has 83 cranes representing the victims and survivors of the shooting with the 13 translucent cranes in the center honoring those whose lives were taken.