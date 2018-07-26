WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — The coroner’s office has released the names of the two women killed in a devastating apartment fire in Westminster.

The coroner’s office said 41-year-old Lea Hamel from Venice, Florida and 58-year-old Margaret Kelly of Westminster died due to “fire related injuries.”

The Westbury Apartment Complex with 69 units in Westminster caught fire just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Residents of the burning building scrambled to get out, some even jumped from second and third story windows to escape. Neighbors from adjacent building rushed to help.

Fourteen other people were hurt. Three of those people were listed in critical condition, according to Westminster police. Nine victims were treated and released from area hospitals. The conditions of the other two victims was not know.

Investigators have made contact with three of the four people they wanted to talk to who may have been trying to put out the fire.

What caused the fire is still being investigated.

The medical, housing, financial and counseling help for victims of the fire has been set up at Silver Hills Middle School.

Additional Information from the City of Westminster:

The Westbury Fire Donation Center will be located at the Rodeo Market, 3915 W 73rd Ave, Westminster, CO 80030 and will be operating July 26th through August 19th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be collecting donations seven days a week.

Donation items needed:

Personal hygiene items : shampoo, conditioner, body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair brushes, combs, shaving cream, razors, feminine hygiene products, basic first-aid kits, and laundry soap

: shampoo, conditioner, body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair brushes, combs, shaving cream, razors, feminine hygiene products, basic first-aid kits, and laundry soap NEW clothing : new underwear, new socks, new jeans, new t-shirts, new sweatshirts, new jackets/outerwear, and new shoes – *these items are needed in ALL men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes

: new underwear, new socks, new jeans, new t-shirts, new sweatshirts, new jackets/outerwear, and new shoes – *these items are needed in ALL men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes NEW bedding and linens : blankets, sheets, pillows, towels, and wash cloths

: blankets, sheets, pillows, towels, and wash cloths NEW housewares : dishes, flatware, pots, pans, cups, cooking utensils – *disposable dishes, cups, and flatware will also be accepted

: dishes, flatware, pots, pans, cups, cooking utensils – *disposable dishes, cups, and flatware will also be accepted Food : any non-perishable food items. Pet food will also be accepted.

: any non-perishable food items. Pet food will also be accepted. Gift Cards : gift cards to your favorite grocery or all-purpose stores – increments of $20 or less are preferred

***People wanting to make financial donations are asked to direct them to the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, or a service or volunteer organization that you know and trust. Online donations can be made at www.helpcoloradonow.org

Donation items that will not be accepted include furniture, used mattresses, or any outdoor equipment/pieces.