Filed Under:Anadarko, Decline To Sign Campaign, Direct Action Partners, Initiative 97, Petition Gathering, Protect Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Rising ballot initiative campaign is accusing the signature-gathering firm, Direct Action Partners, of stealing seven large boxes of petitions for Initiative 97, the oil and gas setback initiative.

petition theft allegations 12vo transfer frame 484 Signature Gathering Firm Accused Of Stealing Thousands Of Petitions

(credit: CBS)

“Direct Action Partners has refused to return the petitions, first demanding money and then demanding that Colorado Rising sign an agreement waiving DAP of responsibility and requiring Colorado Rising to keep DAP’s actions secret,” organizers stated.

Colorado Rising said they filed suit in Denver District Court on Wednesday night calling for an emergency hearing to retrieve the stolen property.

petition theft allegations 12vo transfer frame 136 Signature Gathering Firm Accused Of Stealing Thousands Of Petitions

(credit: CBS)

Colorado Rising said a harassment complaint has been filed with the Boulder District Attorney’s Office.

