WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators aren’t saying how she died, but 65-year-old Lila Ann King was found dead in her home near Longmont on Tuesday.

A neighbor at the River Valley Village, at 10910 Turner Boulevard, found her unconscious at about 11:45 a.m. and called for help.

“The cause of death will not be released at this time in order to preserve the integrity of the case,” the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office is now searching for a man they’re calling a person of interest in the case: 42-year-old Joseph Keith Ribble of Aurora.

Ribble is described as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair — although his head may be shaved.

“RIBBLE IS KNOWN TO HAVE VIOLENT TENDENCIES. Please do not try to apprehend him yourself,” the sheriff’s office stated. If you see him, call 911.

Ribble currently has two active warrants out for his arrest from a surrounding agency for failure to comply.

Investigators are also looking for a Gold 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Colorado license plate 983-QHB, with black rims and damage to the front passenger bumper.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Geyer at 970-400-2855. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ribble is asked call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com.