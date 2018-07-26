By Matt Kroschel

HAYDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A little girl will celebrate her sixth birthday in a Denver hospital and all she wants for her birthday are cards from strangers.

Maliah Wallace is undergoing treatment for leukemia. She was diagnosed last Thanksgiving and the battle continues.

She is just a normal kid, a little camera shy but with the biggest smile you can find.

Maliah will turn 6 years old on July 31. On Thursday, CBS4’s Matt Kroschel caught up with the family as they traveling to Children’s Hospital Colorado for more painful treatments.

Her growing supporters have started a challenge to have everyone send a card with $6 in honor of her 6th birthday.

The money will help her parents keep up with the expensive trips for treatment as the bills stack up.

“It’s been hard, we have all been stretched dealing with making sure she gets better,” her dad Jimmy who works for the town public works department told CBS4’s Kroschel.

A little girl with an uphill battle- hoping for a little help to make it to the top.

Mail birthday cards to Maliah Wallace, P.O. Box 612, Hayden, CO 81639

