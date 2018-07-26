  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel

HAYDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A little girl will celebrate her sixth birthday in a Denver hospital and all she wants for her birthday are cards from strangers.

Maliah Wallace is undergoing treatment for leukemia. She was diagnosed last Thanksgiving and the battle continues.

cancer kid 5pkg frame 119 Girl Battling Leukemia Wants Cards To Celebrate 6th Birthday

Maliah Wallace (credit: CBS)

She is just a normal kid, a little camera shy but with the biggest smile you can find.

cancer kid 5pkg frame 209 Girl Battling Leukemia Wants Cards To Celebrate 6th Birthday

Maliah Wallace (credit: CBS)

Maliah will turn 6 years old on July 31. On Thursday, CBS4’s Matt Kroschel caught up with the family as they traveling to Children’s Hospital Colorado for more painful treatments.

cancer kid 5pkg frame 976 Girl Battling Leukemia Wants Cards To Celebrate 6th Birthday

(credit: Wallace family)

Her growing supporters have started a challenge to have everyone send a card with $6 in honor of her 6th birthday.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch 'Together With Karen Leigh' | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

cancer kid 5pkg frame 1966 Girl Battling Leukemia Wants Cards To Celebrate 6th Birthday

(credit: CBS)

The money will help her parents keep up with the expensive trips for treatment as the bills stack up.

cancer kid 5pkg frame 1486 Girl Battling Leukemia Wants Cards To Celebrate 6th Birthday

(credit: Wallace family)

“It’s been hard, we have all been stretched dealing with making sure she gets better,” her dad Jimmy who works for the town public works department told CBS4’s Kroschel.

cancer kid 5pkg frame 1816 Girl Battling Leukemia Wants Cards To Celebrate 6th Birthday

(credit: Wallace family)

A little girl with an uphill battle- hoping for a little help to make it to the top.

cancer kid 5pkg frame 2176 Girl Battling Leukemia Wants Cards To Celebrate 6th Birthday

(credit: Wallace family)

Mail birthday cards to Maliah Wallace, P.O. Box 612, Hayden, CO 81639

cancer kid 5pkg frame 706 Girl Battling Leukemia Wants Cards To Celebrate 6th Birthday

(credit: CBS)

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

