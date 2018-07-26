By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday marks the fifth day in a row with showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range. Most areas experienced rain long before sunrise Thursday morning and will be followed by mainly dry weather through early afternoon. Then a 50% chance for storms develops during the late afternoon and early evening. And just like the last several days, some of the rain could be very heavy.

In addition to the heavy rain threat, some thunderstorms late Thursday may also produce wind up to about 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas are officially under a “marginal” threat for severe weather while locations farther east including Fort Morgan and Limon are under a “slight” risk.



Meanwhile temperatures will stay “cool” for late July on Thursday with high temperatures struggling to reach above 80°.

Overall warmer and drier weather arrives on Friday with just a 20% chance for thunderstorms. Storm chances then increase back to 30% for Saturday and Sunday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.