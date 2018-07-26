  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Abeyta

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– What would you do if you saw a wallet stuffed with cash out in the open with no one around? Three Aurora kids found one with $700 in a driveway and did not hesitate to do the right thing.

kid returns wallet frame 53 3 Kids Find Wallet With $700 Cash, Return To Owner

Haylie Wenke, her little brother Reagen, and friend Ashley Dayton were doing what some kids do on a hot summer day in Aurora on July 18, visiting their local park to cool off at the splash pad.

kid returns wallet frame 293 3 Kids Find Wallet With $700 Cash, Return To Owner

“We were there for about an hour and a half and then we were heading back when we saw it,” says Haylie.

kid returns wallet frame 593 3 Kids Find Wallet With $700 Cash, Return To Owner

As they rode their bikes back home, they spotted something sitting underneath a car.

Ashley says, “It was like a black wallet and it was obvious because it was like, under the car.”

kid returns wallet frame 1033 3 Kids Find Wallet With $700 Cash, Return To Owner

They decided to go to the front door of the house and give it back.

“Someone else could take it and it’s not safe to leave it there in plain sight,” says Haylie.

kid returns wallet frame 443 3 Kids Find Wallet With $700 Cash, Return To Owner

They didn’t expect was that their good deed was being recorded.

Ashley says, “We freaked out.”

kid returns wallet frame 1273 3 Kids Find Wallet With $700 Cash, Return To Owner

In a video posted to Facebook by Jamie Carlton from his doorbell camera, Haylie can be heard saying, “We found your wallet outside your car and we just thought we would give it back to you so I’m going to put it over here so nobody takes any money.”

Haylie, Ashley and Reagen knew they were doing the right thing, but are having a hard time understanding why everyone thinks it is such a big deal. Still they admit that things could have gone much differently if they hadn’t seen the wallet.

kid returns wallet frame 1721 3 Kids Find Wallet With $700 Cash, Return To Owner

Haylie says, “Not very many kids our age would give back a wallet full of money.”

The owner of the wallet is very grateful and happy to have his wallet back. He agrees this could have turned out very bad for him fortunately, it did not.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

